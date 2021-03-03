Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.52% of Watsco worth $394,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSO. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Rikoon Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watsco stock opened at $246.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $265.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.90.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.80.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

