Waves (WAVES) Price Reaches $10.01 on Major Exchanges

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Waves coin can currently be purchased for about $10.01 or 0.00019612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waves has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. Waves has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $96.80 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00010614 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006343 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves (WAVES) is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,480,434 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . Waves’ official website is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

