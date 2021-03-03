Wayfair (NYSE:W) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.06.

NYSE W traded down $18.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,349,585. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.01 and a 200-day moving average of $276.96.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 35,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total value of $12,565,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,430,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock worth $32,782,012 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Wayfair in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

