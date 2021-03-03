WaykiChain (WICC) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One WaykiChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market cap of $61.42 million and $3.21 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WaykiChain has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00058838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.81 or 0.00780823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007910 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00027666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00033172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00061938 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

WaykiChain (WICC) is a token. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

