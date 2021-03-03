Wayne Mepham Sells 5,884 Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Stock

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) insider Wayne Mepham sold 5,884 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £16,239.84 ($21,217.45).

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 288.20 ($3.77) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 294.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.92. Jupiter Fund Management Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 319.40 ($4.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.34.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.93%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 254.89 ($3.33).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.