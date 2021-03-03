Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Announces $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Wayside Technology Group stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,270. The stock has a market cap of $108.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.91. Wayside Technology Group has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

