Wedbush Raises Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $95.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,290. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after buying an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after acquiring an additional 41,657 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,411,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

