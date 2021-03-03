Wedbush Raises Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $95.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sidoti started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.
Shares of Dine Brands Global stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 10,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,290. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.65. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 2.02.
In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $838,509.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after buying an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,304,000 after acquiring an additional 41,657 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $25,017,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 168.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 387,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,154,000 after purchasing an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,411,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dine Brands Global Company Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
