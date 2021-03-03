Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Sixt (SIX2)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sixt (ETR: SIX2):

3/3/2021 – Sixt was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Sixt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/2/2021 – Sixt was given a new €115.00 ($135.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Sixt was given a new €105.00 ($123.53) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Sixt was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Sixt was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Sixt had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/28/2021 – Sixt was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Sixt was given a new €120.00 ($141.18) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Sixt was given a new €118.00 ($138.82) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIX2 stock traded down €4.50 ($5.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €101.50 ($119.41). 66,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €100.70 and its 200 day moving average is €87.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.33. Sixt SE has a 52-week low of €33.30 ($39.18) and a 52-week high of €107.60 ($126.59).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

