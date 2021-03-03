Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Summit Industrial Income REIT (SMU.UN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE: SMU.UN) recently:

2/25/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$15.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its “na” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$15.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$15.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Summit Industrial Income REIT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at C$13.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of C$6.59 and a 1 year high of C$14.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Summit Industrial Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

