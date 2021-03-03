Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CVR Energy (CVI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2021 – CVR Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $23.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – CVR Energy had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

2/22/2021 – CVR Energy was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

2/17/2021 – CVR Energy was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/8/2021 – CVR Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, CVR ENERGY, INC. is an independent refiner and marketer of high value transportation fuels and, through a limited partnership, a producer of ammonia and urea ammonia nitrate fertilizers. CVR Energy’s petroleum business includes full-coking sour crude refinery in Coffeyville, Kan. In addition, CVR Energy’s supporting businesses include a crude oil gathering system serving central Kansas, northern Oklahoma and southwest Nebraska; storage and terminal facilities for asphalt and refined fuels in Phillipsburg, Kan.; and a rack marketing division supplying product to customers through tanker trucks and at throughput terminals. “

CVR Energy stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 488,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,828. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.57.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.45). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CVR Energy by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

