Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Pernod Ricard (RI)

Pernod Ricard (EPA: RI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €150.00 ($176.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €172.00 ($202.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €200.00 ($235.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €182.00 ($214.12) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €182.00 ($214.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €153.00 ($180.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €175.00 ($205.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €160.00 ($188.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €189.00 ($222.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €180.30 ($212.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €178.00 ($209.41) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €170.00 ($200.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €180.00 ($211.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Pernod Ricard was given a new €185.00 ($217.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

EPA RI traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €157.55 ($185.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,300. Pernod Ricard SA has a 52 week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52 week high of €136.25 ($160.29). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €158.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of €150.91.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

