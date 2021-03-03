Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Total (FP)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Total (EPA: FP) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2021 – Total was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Total was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Total was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Total was given a new €42.50 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Total was given a new €39.00 ($45.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Total was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Total was given a new €50.00 ($58.82) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Total was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Total was given a new €40.50 ($47.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Total was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Total was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Total was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Total was given a new €42.80 ($50.35) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Total was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Total was given a new €46.00 ($54.12) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Total was given a new €44.00 ($51.76) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Total was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Total was given a new €41.50 ($48.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/5/2021 – Total was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Total was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Total stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €38.92 ($45.78). 5,794,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total Se has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €36.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.49.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

