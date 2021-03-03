Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wix.com (WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/25/2021 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $360.00 to $420.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Wix.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $286.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wix.com’s Q4 results benefitted from strong momentum in annualized recurring revenues (ARR) from Creative subscriptions along with robust uptake of G-Suite, Ascend, Wix Payments and other new e-commerce applications. Nonetheless, Wix.com’s limited foothold in international markets along with sluggish spending among small-and-medium sized (SMB) businesses stemming from the coronavirus crisis continues to be an overhang. Rising investments in product development, and infrastructure to counter competition in the e-commerce domain is limiting margin expansion. However, the company is well poised to gain from growing user base and healthy adoption of its premium subscription services amid higher online selling activity triggered by the coronavirus crisis. Notably, shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. “

2/18/2021 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $350.00 to $360.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $300.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/18/2021 – Wix.com had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $330.00 to $360.00.

WIX stock traded down $22.25 on Wednesday, reaching $320.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,041. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.14 and its 200 day moving average is $269.62. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 46.89% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,069,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $671,333,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after buying an additional 270,904 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wix.com by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

