Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: BOLT):

  • 3/2/2021 – Bolt Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/2/2021 – Bolt Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/2/2021 – Bolt Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/2/2021 – Bolt Biotherapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BOLT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,900 shares.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Schatzman purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 552,700 shares of company stock valued at $11,054,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors.

