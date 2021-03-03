Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE: CCEP):

2/23/2021 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $47.45 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Coca-Cola European Partners was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Coca-Cola European Partners had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/10/2021 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

2/9/2021 – Coca-Cola European Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

1/28/2021 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

1/27/2021 – Coca-Cola European Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

1/14/2021 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $52.00.

1/8/2021 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola European Partners PLC is a consumer packaged goods company. It is engaged in producing, distributing and marketing nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. It operates primarily in Andorra, Belgium, continental France, Germany, Great Britain, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, formerly known as Coca-Cola Enterprises Inc., is headquartered in Uxbridge, United Kingdom. “

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,382,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,840,000 after purchasing an additional 247,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,881,000 after purchasing an additional 583,137 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,697,000 after purchasing an additional 233,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,065,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

