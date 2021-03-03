Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for McAfee (MCFE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of McAfee (NASDAQ: MCFE) in the last few weeks:

3/2/2021 – McAfee was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.50 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – McAfee is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – McAfee had its price target raised by analysts at Pritchard Capital from $18.00 to $21.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – McAfee had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – McAfee was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $20.50.

2/17/2021 – McAfee is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2021 – McAfee was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

1/21/2021 – McAfee was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

1/19/2021 – McAfee was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “McAfee Corp. is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. It creates consumer and business solutions. McAfee Corp. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

1/12/2021 – McAfee had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MCFE opened at $21.52 on Wednesday. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $22.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth about $7,068,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,331,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,930,000.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

