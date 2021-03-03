Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Teekay LNG Partners (TGP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE: TGP):

3/3/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

3/1/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

2/20/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

2/6/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

2/5/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

1/29/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

1/5/2021 – Teekay LNG Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Shares of TGP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 196,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get Teekay LNG Partners LP alerts:

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.