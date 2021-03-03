Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Yamana Gold (AUY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Yamana Gold (NYSE: AUY):

3/1/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/22/2021 – Yamana Gold was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

2/17/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark to $10.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

2/16/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/12/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Yamana Gold was given a new $7.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $9.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Yamana Gold was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

1/28/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.25 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Yamana Gold had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/27/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $7.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Yamana Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $8.50 to $8.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Yamana Gold was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Yamana Gold was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,646,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,655,318. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Yamana Gold Inc alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 17,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.