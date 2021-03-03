Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $115.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.25. 2,422,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,965,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The company has a market cap of $99.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,419.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 386.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,794,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,259,000 after acquiring an additional 31,616,346 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Micron Technology by 4,548.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,730,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,492,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,530,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,290,438,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

