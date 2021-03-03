Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 173,737 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,737 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.60% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $136,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $222.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.96. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

