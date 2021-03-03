Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,189,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,539 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.26% of Capital One Financial worth $117,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,213 shares of company stock worth $6,471,040. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $125.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day moving average is $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

