Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,479,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,394 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.37% of Prudential Financial worth $115,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.28, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.23.

In other news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

