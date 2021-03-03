Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 167,111 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.89% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $127,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 475.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 139,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after buying an additional 87,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBHT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.20.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $150.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.59 and a 200-day moving average of $137.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.