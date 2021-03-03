Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 82,013 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,013 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.09% of Elastic worth $138,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth about $13,435,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Elastic by 46.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1,614.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Elastic by 16.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Elastic by 12.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.65.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 19,582 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $2,761,257.82. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,859.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,127,464 shares of company stock worth $161,803,559. 25.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $176.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.