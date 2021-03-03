Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 234,530 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.28% of América Móvil worth $134,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 75,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on América Móvil in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

