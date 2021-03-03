Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 947,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,829 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.40% of Aspen Technology worth $123,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 17,582.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 512,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,723,000 after acquiring an additional 509,374 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 804,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,807,000 after acquiring an additional 369,198 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 470,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after acquiring an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 706,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,456,000 after acquiring an additional 150,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 210,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after acquiring an additional 140,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $151.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.07 and a 12 month high of $162.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.65 and its 200 day moving average is $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,917.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

