Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 86,047 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,017,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,047 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares worth $117,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its 200-day moving average is $55.66. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.