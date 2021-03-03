Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 829,695 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,648,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829,695 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.54% of Cloudflare worth $125,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 491.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 37,539 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cloudflare by 6,286.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 14,271 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Cloudflare by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 816.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

NET opened at $75.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of -193.58 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Insiders have sold 759,322 shares of company stock worth $61,459,082 over the last 90 days. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NET. BTIG Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

