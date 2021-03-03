Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE WELL opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.06. Welltower has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $79.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Welltower’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $277,156,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Welltower by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Welltower by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,551,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,483,000 after buying an additional 395,514 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Welltower by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,037,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,063,000 after buying an additional 610,169 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

