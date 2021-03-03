West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Sells $121,250.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00.
Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,220. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $396.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.97.
West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,771 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.
West Bancorporation Company Profile
West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.
