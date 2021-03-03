West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Sells $121,250.00 in Stock

West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $121,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 41,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,220. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market cap of $396.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.97.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTBA. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in West Bancorporation by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 71,771 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 296,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in West Bancorporation by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

