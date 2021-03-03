Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the January 28th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE WIW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 4,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,275. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
