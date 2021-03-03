Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 52.6% from the January 28th total of 61,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE WIW traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.13. 4,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,275. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,118,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,875,000 after buying an additional 341,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,694,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,046,000 after acquiring an additional 188,380 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 625,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $852,000.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

