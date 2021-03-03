Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) Short Interest Down 52.8% in February

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the January 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 7.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:MTT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,261. Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $21.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day moving average of $20.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

