Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) traded down 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.28 and last traded at $5.37. 7,676,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 11,273,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

The stock has a market capitalization of $157.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westwater Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Westwater Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Westwater Resources by 525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Westwater Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 0.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as a diversified energy materials development company. It primarily explores for lithium, graphite, uranium, and Vanadium deposits. The company's principal project is the Coosa graphite project covering an area of approximately 41,965 acres situated in east-central Alabama.

