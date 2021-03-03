WHALE (WHALE) Price Tops $33.45 on Top Exchanges

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 32.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One WHALE token can now be bought for approximately $33.45 or 0.00065377 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WHALE has traded 122.5% higher against the US dollar. WHALE has a market capitalization of $175.28 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.13 or 0.00475120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00074376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00079555 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00084413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055001 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.28 or 0.00489088 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,239,164 tokens. The official website for WHALE is whale.me

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

