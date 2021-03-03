Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at CSFB

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) (TSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by CSFB from C$62.00 to C$52.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WPM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) alerts:

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) stock traded down C$1.21 on Wednesday, reaching C$45.36. 474,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.54. The firm has a market cap of C$20.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$26.99 and a 1-year high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.