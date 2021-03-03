Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Stock Position Lowered by Snow Capital Management LP

Snow Capital Management LP lessened its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the quarter. Snow Capital Management LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,582,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

Whirlpool stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.64. The company had a trading volume of 16,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.31 and its 200-day moving average is $188.39. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

