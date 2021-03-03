White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 4.26% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $132,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

In related news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,189.99 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $629.21 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $963.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.