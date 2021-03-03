WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) PT Raised to $20.00

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Shares of WOW stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.60. WideOpenWest has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.68 million. WideOpenWest had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOW. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

