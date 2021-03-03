William Blair Comments on Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05).

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AXSM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $69.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

