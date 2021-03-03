William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research note issued on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $3.00 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $46.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. Zumiez has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.40. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 7,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $290,567.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 273,506 shares of company stock worth $11,716,655. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zumiez by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,481,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $96,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235,047 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $36,997,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 748,427 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $20,821,000 after purchasing an additional 12,969 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zumiez by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 701,543 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Zumiez by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 389,041 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,823,000 after buying an additional 46,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

