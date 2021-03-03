Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.23% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $62,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,532,000 after acquiring an additional 48,086 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,485.8% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 95,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,046,000 after buying an additional 89,147 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 235.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW opened at $227.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $232.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

