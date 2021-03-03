WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.32% from the stock’s previous close.

WSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $43,090,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 51,172 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

