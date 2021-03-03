Wilmington (LON:WIL) Shares Gap Down to $195.00

Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.55), but opened at GBX 189 ($2.47). Wilmington shares last traded at GBX 189 ($2.47), with a volume of 54 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 172.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £165.49 million and a P/E ratio of 29.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Wilmington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

Wilmington plc provides data information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. Its Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training, qualifications, and complementary data and information services to individuals and firms that are operating in regulated markets and jurisdictions, as well as to risk and compliance officers.

