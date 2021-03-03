Wings Trading 159.4% Higher This Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 112% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Wings token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market capitalization of $11.12 million and approximately $698,794.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 159.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00783158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00033704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wings Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

