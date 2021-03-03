Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Price Down 5%

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)’s share price was down 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $128.67 and last traded at $129.11. Approximately 658,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 506,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.95.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upgraded Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 136.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.08.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,435,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $36,482,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 233,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after buying an additional 207,095 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 437,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,053,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $10,118,000.

Wingstop Company Profile (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

