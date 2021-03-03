WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.31

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DOL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.31 and traded as high as $46.77. WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $46.50, with a volume of 15,849 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

