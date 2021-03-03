Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $318.66 and last traded at $320.67. Approximately 775,387 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 768,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.94.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WIX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Wix.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Wix.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Wix.com from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.35.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.14 and its 200-day moving average is $269.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. Research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,685,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,333,000 after buying an additional 11,151 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,628,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $656,958,000 after purchasing an additional 270,904 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,935 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $207,201,000 after purchasing an additional 125,117 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

