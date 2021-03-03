Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 155.3% from the January 28th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of MRWSY stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

