Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. 15,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,590. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

