Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WTKWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. 15,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,590. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $92.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.43.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

