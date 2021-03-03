Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WTKWY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

