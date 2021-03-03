Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WTKWY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,590. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $58.05 and a 52-week high of $92.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.43.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

